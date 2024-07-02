COMMUNITY EXCHANGE HUB: EXTENSIVE POLLING OF BRITISH MUSLIM COMMUNITIES

British Muslim communities set action on the NHS, economy, housing and immigration as their priorities for any incoming Government.

The economy remains the biggest single issue of concern for Muslim communities.

A majority of voters within British Muslim communities intend to vote Labour (57%).

British Muslim communities have been engaged on the doorstep by parties at over twice the national average in this election.

LONDON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A representative poll of Muslim communities across Britain conducted by More in Common and the Community Exchange Hub, has found that key priorities for any incoming government are to see action on the NHS, economy, housing and immigration.

68% ranked action on the NHS as their immediate priority for any incoming government with the economy ranking as the highest single concern with 33% of respondents saying it was the one issue they were most concerned about. Defence and Foreign policy priorities polled 8th and 9th in the rankings.

With one week out from the General Election, a majority of Muslim voters (57%) plan to back Labour at the election, while just over a fifth will back either the Green Party (10%) or another party or independent candidate (12%).

The research finds that British Muslim communities have been engaged extensively by candidates and parties compared to the national average with over a third of those polled (34%) having had their door knocked by a political campaigner ahead of the election, with only 17% of the wider UK public having been engaged.

Conleth Burns, Associate Director at More in Common says:

"This research confirms that the concerns Muslim communities have in this election match closely those of the wider electorate with the NHS and the economy front of mind, and domestic issues taking priority over international issues for many Muslim voters.

Muslim voters are also more than twice as likely to have had their door knocked by a political canvasser in the last weeks of the campaigning reflecting the extent to which political parties have sought to engage Muslim voters ahead of the election.

Despite clear concerns over their stance on Gaza, this polling shows support for Labour remains resilient with Muslim voters ahead of Thursday's vote."

https://communityexchangehub.co.uk/extensive-polling-of-british-muslim-communities/

Methodology:

Commissioned by the Community Exchange Hub, More in Common polled a representative sample of 1,417 Muslims in Britain online between 20th June 2024 and 29th June 2024. The sample was weighted to make it representative by age/sex, ethnicity, region, country of birth and education. More in Common is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.

About Community Exchange Hub:

The Community Exchange Hub is a cross-party, Muslim community initiative that connects people with politics and the issues that affect them and the communities in which they live through a series of election hustings in constituencies throughout the country. Find out more at www.communutyexchangehub.co.uk

