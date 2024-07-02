Regulated information
Date
30 June 2024
Company name
Antin Infrastructure Partners
Trading place
Euronext Paris (compartment A)
ISIN
FR0014005AL0
Total number of shares
179,193,288
Total number of voting rights
326,417,142
Total number of voting rights
326,015,970
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
