Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS Market Solutions"), of Mississauga, Ontario, whereby DS Market Solutions has agreed to provide the Company with various trading advisory and liquidity services on a month-to-month term for aggregate remuneration of $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes.

DS Market Solutions and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither DS Market Solutions nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. DS Market Solutions will be providing the funds and/or shares for this service.

The Agreement, the transactions contemplated therein and the remuneration payable to DS Market Solutions are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration target areas occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Gray's Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

