

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported total sales of 344,993 vehicles in the second quarter for 2024, a decline of 21% from the prior year.



Quarterly Chrysler Brand sales declined 19% to 39,766 vehicles from the prior year.



But FIAT brand sales for the quarter were 316 vehicles up 119% from the prior year.



The company said it sees significant momentum this quarter over the previous quarter of 2024, both in total U.S. sales, which saw an increase of 4% during the period, and in market share.



The company also expects orders ramp up for the new Ram 1500 light-duty as that highly anticipated vehicle moves to the next phase of its build.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX