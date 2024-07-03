

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. June sales of 193,120 vehicles, down 1.2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate or DSR basis compared to June 2023.



June electrified vehicle sales totaled 84,781, up 64.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 43.9 percent of total monthly sales.



Toyota division posted June sales of 164,777 vehicles, down 2.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Lexus division posted June sales of 28,343 vehicles, up 5.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



Toyota Motor North America second quarter U.S. sales were 621,549 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Second quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 247,347, up 63.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



