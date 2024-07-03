

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) and its dealers delivered 696,086 vehicles in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2024, up 0.6% year-over-year.



Quarterly EV sales were 21,930 units up 40% year-over-year.



'We have an incredible portfolio of diverse vehicles and we're flexible, so we can win as more customers embrace EVs and we can keep winning if they want to stay with the engine technologies they know,' said Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president, North America.



GM said it will report its third quarter sales results on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.



