

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. second quarter sales of 236,721 units, a decrease of 3.1% from the prior year.



Total car sales for the second-quarter were 95,119 units up 17.3% from the previous year. But quarterly total truck sales declined 13.3% year-over-year to 141,602 units.



Sales of the Nissan Ariya electric crossover were up 122.8% year-over-year for the quarter.



Second quarter 2024 had 77 selling days and second quarter 2023 had 77 selling days.



