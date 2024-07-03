Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, will announce its H1-2024 results on Thursday, 8 August 2024.

On the day, at 09.00 am (GMT) and 10.00 am (CET) the Company will host a video presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.

The live webcast can be viewed through the following link:

https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/667983951c01ae0c0047f54e/neij

To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 146081

Germany +49 32 22109 8334

France +33 9 70 73 39 58

The Netherlands +31 85 888 7233

United Kingdom +44 20 3936 2999

United States +1 646 787 9445

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

A recording will be available on CTP's website within 24 hours after the presentation: https://www.ctp.eu/investors/financial-reports/

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 12.0 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a low-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu



CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Patryk Statkiewicz, Group Head of Marketing PR

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu