

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar appreciated to a 33-year high of 108.01 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 107.62.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6682 and 1.6082 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6666 and 1.6113, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.9137 and 1.0987 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9116 and 1.0966, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 109.0 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 1.59 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



