

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.6086 against the U.S. dollar and 98.33 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6078 and 98.12, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.7664 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.7674.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 99.00 against the yen and 1.74 against the euro.



