NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Germany Bratislava Branch Transports Cherry Blossom Drawings by Japanese Elementary School Students to Slovakia

TOKYO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter "NX Germany"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., transported 25 cherry blossom drawings by elementary school students in Gifu Prefecture, Japan, for display at the "Sakura in my eyes" exhibition held in Bratislava, Slovakia from June 10 to 22.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202407012970-O3-4I4iDRpU

Photos from the event:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202407012970/_prw_PI1fl_QAVdIY5c.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202407012970/_prw_PI2fl_ii13fdX3.jpg

Approximately 450 cherry trees were planted in Slovakia in 2020 to commemorate 100 years of bilateral exchange with Japan. The planting of these trees led to the commencement of the Sakura and Art Festival in parts of Slovakia in 2023, and both cherry blossom-themed events and events introducing Japanese culture were held this year.

As part of this year's Sakura and Art Festival, an exhibition of cherry blossom drawings by children from Slovakia and Japan was held from June 10 to 22. On display at this event were cherry blossom pictures drawn by children from both countries, among which were 25 pictures by elementary school students in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, delivered to the venue by NX Germany's Bratislava Branch. Gifu Prefecture has close ties with Slovakia, having been a host town for Slovak athletes taking part in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

An opening ceremony for the exhibition was attended by Ambassador of Japan to the Slovak Republic Yasuhiro Kawakami and other dignitaries, and many people came to see the drawings by Japanese elementary school students, making the exhibition a valuable opportunity for cultural exchange.

The NX Group will continue engaging in social contribution activities to actively help deepen exchange between Japan and the rest of the world.

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202407012970-O1-sIa80Ln9.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-germany-bratislava-branch-transports-cherry-blossom-drawings-by-japanese-elementary-school-students-to-slovakia-302188603.html