Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

3 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

2 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

13,143

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

694.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

690.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

692.3721p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,681,371 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,761,658 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

730

692

10:05:34

OD_83TSGku-00

XLON

249

691

10:21:13

OD_83TWD8b-00

AQXE

579

691

10:21:13

OD_83TWD8c-00

XLON

78

693

12:08:00

OD_83Tx5m3-00

XLON

112

693

12:08:00

OD_83Tx5m3-02

XLON

320

693

12:08:00

OD_83Tx5m3-04

XLON

436

691

12:49:33

OD_83U7YHr-00

XLON

15

691

12:51:10

OD_83U7xRB-00

XLON

290

692

13:21:19

OD_83UFY3M-00

AQXE

447

692

13:21:19

OD_83UFY3M-02

XLON

1073

694

15:10:47

OD_83Uh6ty-00

XLON

276

694

15:10:47

OD_83Uh6tz-00

AQXE

244

694

15:10:47

OD_83Uh6tz-02

XLON

31

694

15:10:47

OD_83Uh6u0-00

AQXE

661

694

15:10:47

OD_83Uh6u0-02

XLON

456

694

15:10:47

OD_83Uh6u1-00

CHIX

95

694

15:10:48

OD_83Uh73I-00

XLON

128

694

15:10:48

OD_83Uh73J-01

XLON

3

694

15:33:48

OD_83Umu2i-00

XLON

393

694

15:33:48

OD_83Umu2j-00

BATE

535

694

15:33:48

OD_83Umu2j-02

XLON

424

694

15:33:48

OD_83Umu2k-00

CHIX

249

694

15:33:48

OD_83Umu2k-02

AQXE

237

694

15:33:48

OD_83Umu3P-00

AQXE

33

694

15:33:48

OD_83Umu3Q-00

AQXE

129

692

15:33:49

OD_83UmuML-00

XLON

1162

692

15:33:49

OD_83UmuMM-01

XLON

11

691

15:36:13

OD_83UnVrg-00

XLON

34

691

15:36:13

OD_83UnVrh-00

AQXE

129

691

15:36:13

OD_83UnVrh-02

AQXE

11

691

15:36:47

OD_83Unedu-00

XLON

144

691

15:38:30

OD_83Uo5Wr-00

XLON

112

691

15:40:18

OD_83UoXdE-00

XLON

95

691

15:40:18

OD_83UoXdE-02

XLON

213

691

15:40:18

OD_83UoXdF-00

XLON

59

691

15:40:43

OD_83Uoe6a-00

XLON

595

691

15:42:12

OD_83Up1Ci-00

XLON

334

691

16:10:23

OD_83Uw73H-00

AQXE

106

691

16:10:23

OD_83Uw73I-00

AQXE

346

690

16:13:12

OD_83Uwp8I-00

XLON

136

690

16:13:22

OD_83UwraD-00

XLON

56

690

16:17:38

OD_83UxwBA-00

XLON

75

690

16:21:33

OD_83UyvSk-00

CHIX

474

690

16:22:54

OD_83UzGPo-00

XLON

403

692

16:29:42

OD_83V0ya9-00

BATE

31

692

16:29:43

OD_83V0yqD-00

BATE

39

692

16:29:43

OD_83V0yqI-00

BATE

33

692

16:29:45

OD_83V0zMX-00

AQXE

25

692

16:29:45

OD_83V0zMX-02

AQXE

35

692

16:29:46

OD_83V0zcr-00

AQXE

40

692

16:29:48

OD_83V108r-00

AQXE

36

692

16:29:49

OD_83V10Ow-00

AQXE

39

692

16:29:50

OD_83V10f6-00

AQXE

34

692

16:29:51

OD_83V10vG-00

AQXE

35

692

16:29:52

OD_83V11BM-00

AQXE

38

692

16:29:53

OD_83V11RT-00

AQXE

40

692

16:29:54

OD_83V11hv-00

AQXE


