Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
3 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
2 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
13,143
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
694.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
690.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
692.3721p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,681,371 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,761,658 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
730
692
10:05:34
OD_83TSGku-00
XLON
249
691
10:21:13
OD_83TWD8b-00
AQXE
579
691
10:21:13
OD_83TWD8c-00
XLON
78
693
12:08:00
OD_83Tx5m3-00
XLON
112
693
12:08:00
OD_83Tx5m3-02
XLON
320
693
12:08:00
OD_83Tx5m3-04
XLON
436
691
12:49:33
OD_83U7YHr-00
XLON
15
691
12:51:10
OD_83U7xRB-00
XLON
290
692
13:21:19
OD_83UFY3M-00
AQXE
447
692
13:21:19
OD_83UFY3M-02
XLON
1073
694
15:10:47
OD_83Uh6ty-00
XLON
276
694
15:10:47
OD_83Uh6tz-00
AQXE
244
694
15:10:47
OD_83Uh6tz-02
XLON
31
694
15:10:47
OD_83Uh6u0-00
AQXE
661
694
15:10:47
OD_83Uh6u0-02
XLON
456
694
15:10:47
OD_83Uh6u1-00
CHIX
95
694
15:10:48
OD_83Uh73I-00
XLON
128
694
15:10:48
OD_83Uh73J-01
XLON
3
694
15:33:48
OD_83Umu2i-00
XLON
393
694
15:33:48
OD_83Umu2j-00
BATE
535
694
15:33:48
OD_83Umu2j-02
XLON
424
694
15:33:48
OD_83Umu2k-00
CHIX
249
694
15:33:48
OD_83Umu2k-02
AQXE
237
694
15:33:48
OD_83Umu3P-00
AQXE
33
694
15:33:48
OD_83Umu3Q-00
AQXE
129
692
15:33:49
OD_83UmuML-00
XLON
1162
692
15:33:49
OD_83UmuMM-01
XLON
11
691
15:36:13
OD_83UnVrg-00
XLON
34
691
15:36:13
OD_83UnVrh-00
AQXE
129
691
15:36:13
OD_83UnVrh-02
AQXE
11
691
15:36:47
OD_83Unedu-00
XLON
144
691
15:38:30
OD_83Uo5Wr-00
XLON
112
691
15:40:18
OD_83UoXdE-00
XLON
95
691
15:40:18
OD_83UoXdE-02
XLON
213
691
15:40:18
OD_83UoXdF-00
XLON
59
691
15:40:43
OD_83Uoe6a-00
XLON
595
691
15:42:12
OD_83Up1Ci-00
XLON
334
691
16:10:23
OD_83Uw73H-00
AQXE
106
691
16:10:23
OD_83Uw73I-00
AQXE
346
690
16:13:12
OD_83Uwp8I-00
XLON
136
690
16:13:22
OD_83UwraD-00
XLON
56
690
16:17:38
OD_83UxwBA-00
XLON
75
690
16:21:33
OD_83UyvSk-00
CHIX
474
690
16:22:54
OD_83UzGPo-00
XLON
403
692
16:29:42
OD_83V0ya9-00
BATE
31
692
16:29:43
OD_83V0yqD-00
BATE
39
692
16:29:43
OD_83V0yqI-00
BATE
33
692
16:29:45
OD_83V0zMX-00
AQXE
25
692
16:29:45
OD_83V0zMX-02
AQXE
35
692
16:29:46
OD_83V0zcr-00
AQXE
40
692
16:29:48
OD_83V108r-00
AQXE
36
692
16:29:49
OD_83V10Ow-00
AQXE
39
692
16:29:50
OD_83V10f6-00
AQXE
34
692
16:29:51
OD_83V10vG-00
AQXE
35
692
16:29:52
OD_83V11BM-00
AQXE
38
692
16:29:53
OD_83V11RT-00
AQXE
40
692
16:29:54
OD_83V11hv-00
AQXE