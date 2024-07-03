1Spatial's announcement of contract wins in the US, spanning a number of products across several states, highlights the company's progress and opportunity in the world's largest market for software. It also gives an early indication that management's investment in strengthening the US business development team could yield good results. In the US 1Spatial now has contracts or framework agreements with 21 states, up from 18 at year-end, with management setting a longer-term ambition of generating $1m in annual recurring revenues from each state.

