The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 64 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are 19 new results reported in the new version. The international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia has published Version 64 of the "solar cell efficiency tables" in Progress in Photovoltaics. The scientists said they have added 19 new results to the new tables since December. Strong progress was reported across the whole range of solar cell technologies including silicon, chalcogenide, organic and perovskite. ...

