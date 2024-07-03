Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
03.07.2024 09:00 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

[03.07.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE00BN4GXL6317,253,600.00EUR240000159,379,597.169.2375
02.07.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0938,407.0993.0959
02.07.24IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR019,988,754.74107.1209
02.07.24IE00BMDWWS8543,542.00USD04,887,448.95112.2468
02.07.24IE00BN0T9H7036,959.00GBP04,043,770.27109.4123
02.07.24IE00BKX90X6751,231.00EUR05,377,761.38104.9708
02.07.24IE00BKX90W5021,789.00CHF02,108,558.1196.7717
02.07.24IE000V6NHO663,897,618.00EUR038,625,551.629.91
02.07.24IE000L1I4R941,505,163.00USD015,803,074.0810.4992
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE000LJG9WK1709,360.00GBP07,308,072.3510.3023
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE000JL9SV51568,154.00USD05,994,598.4910.551
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE000BQ3SE474,120,550.00SEK0429,250,262.91104.1731
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE000LSFKN16588,000.00GBP06,173,825.6910.5
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE000LH4DDC266,650.00EUR0689,049.2410.3383
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE000WXLHR762,049,910.00EUR021,128,168.4610.3069
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE000P7C793027,990.00GBP0290,079.0210.3637
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.07.24IE000061JZE260,000.00USD0618,648.8210.3108

