Partnering with nine hospitals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Owkin will accelerate research across numerous therapeutic areas to understand unique patient biology better

Owkin will bring its world-class data access and AI to the forefront of drug discovery and development, analysing multimodal patient data in a privacy-enhanced way

Owkin, the first end-to-end AI-biotech unicorn that provides best-in-class AI-driven precision drug discovery, development and diagnostics, has announced its expansion into the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) following partnerships with nine of the top centers in the region, including Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Universitätsspital Basel, Technische Universität München (TUM), Uniklinikum Erlangen, Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, Inselspital Bern, Universitätsklinik Mannheim-Heidelberg and Medizinische Universität Wien. These collaborations signify unparalleled representation of patient populations, representing 24% of all outpatient cases and 15% of the total patients in the DACH region.

Guillaume Bézie, Director of Partnerships Western Europe: "The Western Europe network covering France, Benelux and DACH represents the largest pool of centres for Owkin. Partnering with top academic institutions is an inevitable asset for our expansion strategy, and we are delighted to showcase the ability to significantly increase our footprint in the DACH region. By capturing the diverse landscape of human health, we empower our AI to better address the unique needs of all individuals. With our partners, we are fully committed to accelerate the secondary use of multimodal patient data for the purpose of giving the right treatment for each patient."

By analyzing vast datasets and identifying complex patterns across the nine hospitals, Owkin will use its AI engines and diagnostic tools to improve patient outcomes in Prostate Cancer, Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC), and Cardiovascular Disease (CVD). This will enable researchers to discover novel biomarkers, predict treatment responses, and develop more effective therapies tailored to individual patients.

BiomarkerPlus (Outcome prediction): Owkin will work with Inselspital Bern, Technische Universität München (TUM) and Universitätsspital Basel to analyze multimodal patient data to identify which early-stage prostate cancer patients are most likely to fail primary curative treatment and ultimately progress to more severe disease and anticipate if they may benefit from a different management strategy. Owkin is also partnering with Uniklinikum Erlangen (UKER) on MIBC to analyze H&E slides to detect FGFR3 mutations.

In partnership with Medizinische Fakultät Mannheim der Ruprecht-Karls-Universität and Medizinische Universität Wien, Owkin will access a high-quality multimodal dataset, including digitized histology and RNA-seq, to better understand the response to treatment for neoadjuvant chemotherapy and to identify new targets and treatment strategies in MIBC.

TrialPlus (Clinical trial optimization): Owkin's partnership with Universitätsklinikum Leipzig aims to use machine learning techniques to enhance clinical trial design for CVD.

AI Diagnostics (MSIntuit CRC): To further improve Owkin's first CE-IVD-approved MSI pre-screening tool MSIntuit CRC, Owkin will work in close collaboration with Uniklinikum Erlangen (UKER) to validate our upgraded MSIntuit CRC V2 on more diverse cohorts.

In addition to advancing research towards more personalized treatment strategies for patients with prostate cancer, MIBC and CVD, Owkin has also expanded its MOSAIC network, a global initiative to build the world's largest spatial omics dataset in oncology with 7,000 patient samples across 7 cancer indications, bringing on Uniklinikum Erlangen, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) to accelerate research across numerous therapeutic areas.

Dr. Philipp Mann, Principal Partnerships Manager Switzerland, Germany and Austria (DACH) said: "The healthcare system across the DACH region is an invaluable asset because it offers an extensive repository of reliable, comprehensive health data that can guide drug discovery and development strategies. The collaboration between Owkin and these institutions enhances the use of this data, driving innovation and fast-tracking medical advancements. With the combined expertise of these partners, the data can be transformed into actionable insights used to revolutionize patient care and improve health outcomes."

About Owkin

Owkin is the first end-to-end AI-biotech unicorn on a mission to understand complex biology and derive new multimodal biomarkers through AI. We identify precision therapeutics, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials and develop diagnostics using AI trained on world-class patient data through privacy-enhancing federated technologies. We merge wet lab experiments with advanced AI techniques to create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation in oncology, cardiovascular, immunity and inflammation. Owkin also founded MOSAIC, the world's largest spatial multi-omics atlas for cancer research. Owkin has raised over $300 million through investments from leading biopharma companies, including Sanofi and BMS, and venture funds like Fidelity, GV and Bpifrance, among others.

