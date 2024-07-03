Companies showcase continued momentum with new app experiences

HARMAN, alongside CARIAD, the automotive software company of Volkswagen Group, today announced new collaborations across key industries to enrich the in-cabin experience with newly available apps. This expands the range of apps available in the Group Application Store, a uniform in-car application store for cars of the Volkswagen Group brands, to more than 70 depending on the model and market. The Group Application Store integrates with the HARMAN Ignite Store, a solution for automotive infotainment systems that allows OEMs to maintain control of third-party content, the user experience and relationship with the end user. Audi has already implemented the store in select Audi models and regions from model year 2024 onwards and will also integrate it in the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron that will start coming to customers this August, with additional Volkswagen Group brands to follow. Both HARMAN and CARIAD will showcase the Group Application Store to the Android Developer community at DroidCon Berlin from July 3-5.

New apps soon available in the Group Application Store include:

Booking.com - The Booking.com app helps users find great hotel or apartment deals and book in just a few minutes. Users can also book flights, rental cars, and more through the app.

- The Booking.com app helps users find great hotel or apartment deals and book in just a few minutes. Users can also book flights, rental cars, and more through the app. Eventseeker - Eventseeker is a personalized in-car event service designed to minimize search time and maximize discovery. The app provides detailed information on concerts, sports, theater, comedy, festivals, and cultural events in any city. Whether you're new to a city or a local, Eventseeker uses your music preferences to recommend events tailored to your interests, no matter where you are.

- Eventseeker is a personalized in-car event service designed to minimize search time and maximize discovery. The app provides detailed information on concerts, sports, theater, comedy, festivals, and cultural events in any city. Whether you're new to a city or a local, Eventseeker uses your music preferences to recommend events tailored to your interests, no matter where you are. Livil - The "In-Car Messenger" from livil offers drivers access to all their favorite communication and work channels in one integrated app. Utilizing voice and assisted by Gen AI, the driver's typical communication processes are streamlined and semi-automated.

- The "In-Car Messenger" from livil offers drivers access to all their favorite communication and work channels in one integrated app. Utilizing voice and assisted by Gen AI, the driver's typical communication processes are streamlined and semi-automated. Shelly Smart Control - The Shelly Smart Control app offers customers a seamless IoT experience for enhanced automation control and precise monitoring of all Shelly devices from around the world. The application allows users to keep track of their current energy usage with ease and get a forecast of their monthly electricity bills for better budgeting.

- The Shelly Smart Control app offers customers a seamless IoT experience for enhanced automation control and precise monitoring of all Shelly devices from around the world. The application allows users to keep track of their current energy usage with ease and get a forecast of their monthly electricity bills for better budgeting. Tennis TV - Tennis TV is ATP Media's direct-to-consumer streaming service-which first launched in 2006-and delivers a rich experience to a global audience of tennis fans, all-year-round from every ATP Tour tournament. Users can live stream up to 2,500 matches a year-all available as full replays on-demand-plus, match highlights, classic matches dating back to 1990 and behind the scenes interviews and features. Watch live and on-demand, with a subscription, on computers, mobile tablets, Smart TVs and other streaming devices-and now in your Audi.

HARMAN is collaborating with additional companies to offer even more apps in the future, including:

Bloomberg - HARMAN and Bloomberg are collaborating to expand the ways Bloomberg audiences can stay informed. The Bloomberg app allows users to listen to Bloomberg Radio, podcasts and text-to-audio stories from Bloomberg.com on their display screens in compatible cars.

- HARMAN and Bloomberg are collaborating to expand the ways Bloomberg audiences can stay informed. The Bloomberg app allows users to listen to Bloomberg Radio, podcasts and text-to-audio stories from Bloomberg.com on their display screens in compatible cars. Microsoft - HARMAN is collaborating with Microsoft to bring new content and experiences to the HARMAN Ignite Store. Together, both companies are kicking off their collaboration by bringing Microsoft Teams experiences to automotive through a web conferencing app that HARMAN has built and directly connects users to Teams meetings through the in-vehicle calendar.

The HARMAN Ignite Store is a safe and secure automotive platform, fully compliant with Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) standards that connects OEMs with developers to provide consumers unique in-vehicle digital experiences.? Consumers can connect with their favorite digital services in the car, through an intuitive, safe and secure interface. With the HARMAN Ignite Store, OEMs and developers can realize lucrative digital revenue streams via new business models while creating a stand-out and personalized driver experience for their customers. With a legacy of extensive automotive expertise, HARMAN provides Android developers with the resources needed to enter and thrive in the automotive market. Together with CARIAD, it's easier than ever for developers to join the Volkswagen Group ecosystem and leverage the combined expertise of both leading companies.

"As a fully compliant Android Automotive OS app store, HARMAN Ignite Store continues to bring new app experiences into the vehicle, delivering on what consumers expect today," said Jens Beckmann, Senior Director and Business Lead for Store FOD at HARMAN International. "Our growing ecosystem of apps spans diverse sectors, ensuring there is something for everyone."

Located at the City Cube Berlin, HARMAN and CARIAD will be on-site at DroidCon Berlin at booth 18 showcasing the latest innovations and highlighting how strategic collaborations are driving the automotive industry forward.?

For more information on the HARMAN Ignite Store, including specific platform capabilities and submitting an APK, visit https://car.harman.com/solutions/harman-ignite/store.

App providers share their enthusiasm for this collaboration:

Mark van der Linden, VP Partnerships, Booking.com: "Here at Booking.com, we are proud to make our app available to more travelers, thanks to our collaboration with CARIAD and HARMAN. We're providing users with the convenience of booking flights, accommodations, and more on-the-go."

With Eventseeker, we're thrilled to unlock a world of event possibilities right from your vehicle," said Fraser Campbell, CEO at Wcities. "Imagine discovering events tailored to your location and musical tastes, transforming your day, evening, or weekend into something extraordinary. Thanks to the HARMAN Ignite Store and its seamless development capabilities, we're able to offer experiences that were previously out of reach. It's all about making every moment more enjoyable and exciting.

"The livil team is happy to collaborate and innovate with both CARIAD and HARMAN," said Nils Frers, CEO at livil. "With livil's 'In-Car Messenger,' drivers of Volkswagen Group vehicles will receive first access to the platform which has been purpose-built around the opportunities and requirements unique to driving."

"The seamless integration of our Shelly Smart Control app within HARMAN Ignite Store enables customers to have the ultimate automation experience. As a result of our partnership, millions of users can enjoy our advanced application via the familiar user interface of their vehicle's own infotainment system," said Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO of Shelly Group.

Raj Paul, Senior Director, Manufacturing and Mobility Industry at Microsoft said, "We're pleased to collaborate with HARMAN Ignite Store and CARIAD to address the needs of hybrid workers. A new integration between the companies allows HARMAN to provide safe use of Microsoft Teams meeting functionality while on the road."

"ATP Media is delighted to be working with CARIAD and HARMAN, two companies who share a similar ethos to ATP Media of striving for technological advancement, to be able to bring Tennis TV to even more tennis fans," said Stuart Taylor, Director of Consumer Streaming at ATP Media. "As the direct to consumer streaming service of the ATP Tour, Tennis TV is always looking for ways to grow the game for fans, broadcast partners and other stakeholders and having Tennis TV available via the HARMAN Ignite Store is a great step forward."

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703526387/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Sader

Communications Manager, Automotive

jessica.sader@harman.com