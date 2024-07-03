State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd.: Hebei Enhances the Capacity to Receive "External Electricity into Hebei" to Ensure the Safe Operation of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Power Grid

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, in Xinhe County, Hebei Province, the newly added No.1 transformer of the Xingtai 1,000 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) substation was successfully put into operation, increasing the total transformer capacity from 6 million kVA to 9 million kVA, State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd. stated. This effectively enhances the capacity to receive power transmitted from Shanxi, Shaanxi, and other regions, ensuring the safe and stable power supply in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region during the summer.



Xingtai 1,000 kV UHV substation serves as an important hub in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei-Shandong load center, undertaking the critical task of "transmitting electricity from the west to the east and mutual supply between the south and the north." This year, with the adjustment of the "west-to-east power transmission" channel, the entire "external electricity into Hebei" relies solely on the UHV power transmission channels.

According to Wei Zhanning, deputy director of the UHV Construction Management Center of the State Grid Hebei Electric Power Construction Company, the newly added No.1 transformer can not only meet the increasing electricity demand of people's livelihood and enterprise production during the summer peak season, but also effectively prevent large-scale power outages caused by transformer failures, ensuring reliable power supply during peak hours.

Liang Lihui, the station master of Xingtai 1000 kV UHV substation, stated, "Since the beginning of this year, the maximum load we have received from external power transmission has been 4.35 million kW. After the commissioning of the newly added No. 1 transformer, the capacity to receive external power transmission has increased by 3 million kW, which can meet the daily electricity needs of 1.1 million urban residents during the summer peak season."

Source: State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd.