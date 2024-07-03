Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
03.07.2024 10:14 Uhr
Capita Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

the following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:

Date:03/07/2024

Deferred Bonus Plan

Name of applicant:

Capita plc

Name of scheme:

Deferred Bonus Plan

Period of return:

From:

01/01/2024

To:

30/06/2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,122,860

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,122,860

Name of contact:

Claire Denton, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

020 7799 1525


