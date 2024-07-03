DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2024 / 09:54 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.8939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44787034 CODE: AEME LN ISIN: LU1437017350 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN Sequence No.: 331744 EQS News ID: 1938635 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938635&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2024 03:54 ET (07:54 GMT)