DJ Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (UNIC LN) Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.2893 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10957784 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 331869 EQS News ID: 1938891 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 03, 2024 04:03 ET (08:03 GMT)