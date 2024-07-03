Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 July 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 3 July 2024 the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's ordinary shares of 10pence each ("Shares") as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £12.60.

Name of PDMR Number of Shares acquired Kerry Porritt 330 Peter Wyton 43

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries :

Keller Group plc www.keller.com

Jamie Dearsley, Company Secretarial Assistant Tel: 020 4557 2019



Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information