Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
Diese Firma toppt ALLES - Die Reichmacher-Aktie!
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223
03.07.24
08:29 Uhr
14,600 Euro
+0,300
+2,10 %
03.07.2024 10:36 Uhr
Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 3 July 2024 the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's ordinary shares of 10pence each ("Shares") as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £12.60.

Name of PDMRNumber of Shares acquired
Kerry Porritt330
Peter Wyton43

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc www.keller.com
Jamie Dearsley, Company Secretarial Assistant Tel: 020 4557 2019

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameKerry Porritt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR(Provide job title) PCA(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group Company Secretary and Legal AdvisorN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN102.2 Inside information
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?Yes NoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)(Please state currency)Volume(s)
£12.60330
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency) 		Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transactionNot applicable - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction

3 July 2024

Time zone: BST

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NamePeter Wyton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR(Provide job title) PCA(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, EMEN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN102.2 Inside information
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?Yes NoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)(Please state currency)Volume(s)
£12.6043
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency) 		Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transactionNot applicable - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction

3 July 2024

Time zone: BST

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

