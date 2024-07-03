DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 333.6914 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4880518 CODE: CEUR LN ISIN: LU1681042609 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN Sequence No.: 331787 EQS News ID: 1938727 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938727&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2024 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)