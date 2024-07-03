Husqvarna Group: Husqvarna and Liverpool FC break new ground with unique global partnership

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, the world leader in robotic lawnmowing and part of Husqvarna Group, is proud to partner with Liverpool Football Club - one of the most iconic football clubs in the world. As part of the multi-year global agreement, Husqvarna will become the official groundskeeping partner of Liverpool FC, the first partnership of its kind for both parties.

Since 2021, LFC has been using Husqvarna robotic mowers to maintain the pristine conditions of the green spaces at AXA Training Centre, and AXA Melwood Training Centre, supporting the Grounds management team to ensure that LFC's playing surfaces continue to be of the highest standard for players. Through this partnership, Husqvarna's state-of-the-art equipment and innovative solutions will be more deeply integrated into LFC's groundskeeping teams' daily routines and pitch upkeep, making it a key part of creating and maintaining optimal pitch conditions for elite level playing and training.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Liverpool FC and Husqvarna, two premium market leaders united by their shared values and innovative approach," says Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at LFC. "We have developed ambitious commercial targets to attract the best brands that fit with Liverpool Football Club, and that can also help drive further success on the pitch. Husqvarna's reputation for quality and innovation in grounds maintenance is unmatched, and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure our facilities continue to be maintained to the highest possible standards."

LFC will help raise Husqvarna's global profile through bespoke content and activations using its award-winning social platforms, which enjoy a combined global following of 186 million. Additionally, Husqvarna branding will also be featured on the digital LED boards during matches, reaching over 400 million TV viewers per season around the world, enhancing Husqvarna's brand visibility and awareness on a truly global scale.

"We are incredibly excited about the partnership with Liverpool Football Club, a globally recognized and prestigious institution that also shares our values, innovative approach and commitment to sustainability, it is truly a perfect match," says Yvette Henshall-Bell, President Europe, Forest & Garden Division at Husqvarna. "Together, we bring unparalleled experiences to fans and customers worldwide and we look forward achieving great things on and off the field."

Husqvarna is a pioneer in robotic lawnmowing, introducing the world's first robotic lawnmower in 1995, and has remained the undisputed market leader in automated lawn care solutions since then. In 2022, Husqvarna CEORA was launched, taking the commercial turf industry into the next era alongside already existing professional robotic solutions.

