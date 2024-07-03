Anzeige
03.07.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Ranplan Group AB is removed

On January 16, 2024, the shares in Ranplan Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Per Lindberg
BidCo AB ("BidCo") to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On March 20, 2024, BidCo disclosed a press release with information on the
outcome of the public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Ranplan Group AB (RPLAN, ISIN code SE0011178201, order
book ID 156879) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
