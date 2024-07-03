Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.07.2024 11:30 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q2, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 148.5 (131.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (8.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 10% to SEK 154.3 (139.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 481.9 (387.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 505.4 (407.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - June 2024 increased by 20% to SEK 959.9 (801.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

24-jun

23-jun

Change

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

22.5

23.7

-5 %

73.1

71.2

3 %

141.2

144.8

-2 %

Central Europe

41.8

36.9

13 %

136.7

100.3

36 %

256.2

191.2

34 %

East Europe

32.0

29.8

7 %

97.8

94.4

4 %

191.6

187.0

2 %

South & West Europe

27.4

21.9

25 %

88.0

62.5

41 %

158.6

111.5

42 %

The Baltics

6.8

7.0

-3 %

23.9

21.6

11 %

47.7

42.7

12 %

North America

14.4

6.6

118 %

46.1

19.5

136 %

81.5

39.1

108 %

Asia-Pacific

2.5

4.5

-44 %

12.7

14.4

-12 %

25.1

30.0

-16 %

Africa

1.1

1,0

10 %

3.6

3.4

6 %

6.9

7.1

-3 %

Zinzino

148.5

131.4

13 %

481.9

387.3

24 %

908.8

753.4

21 %

Faun Pharma

5.8

8.5

-32 %

23.5

20.6

14 %

51.1

48.2

6 %

Zinzino Group

154.3

139.9

10 %

505.4

407.9

24 %

959.9

801.6

20 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q2-2024,c4010624

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4010624/86c7fdf582dfad85.pdf

2406 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q2-2024-302188796.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.