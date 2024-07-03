ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q2, compared with the previous year
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 148.5 (131.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (8.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 10% to SEK 154.3 (139.9) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 481.9 (387.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 505.4 (407.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - June 2024 increased by 20% to SEK 959.9 (801.6) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
24-jun
23-jun
Change
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
22.5
23.7
-5 %
73.1
71.2
3 %
141.2
144.8
-2 %
Central Europe
41.8
36.9
13 %
136.7
100.3
36 %
256.2
191.2
34 %
East Europe
32.0
29.8
7 %
97.8
94.4
4 %
191.6
187.0
2 %
South & West Europe
27.4
21.9
25 %
88.0
62.5
41 %
158.6
111.5
42 %
The Baltics
6.8
7.0
-3 %
23.9
21.6
11 %
47.7
42.7
12 %
North America
14.4
6.6
118 %
46.1
19.5
136 %
81.5
39.1
108 %
Asia-Pacific
2.5
4.5
-44 %
12.7
14.4
-12 %
25.1
30.0
-16 %
Africa
1.1
1,0
10 %
3.6
3.4
6 %
6.9
7.1
-3 %
Zinzino
148.5
131.4
13 %
481.9
387.3
24 %
908.8
753.4
21 %
Faun Pharma
5.8
8.5
-32 %
23.5
20.6
14 %
51.1
48.2
6 %
Zinzino Group
154.3
139.9
10 %
505.4
407.9
24 %
959.9
801.6
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
