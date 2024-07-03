Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
PR Newswire
03.07.2024 11:36 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE JULY EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE

The July edition of Sustainability Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from AEG, Deloitte, Informatica, Schneider Electric and more.

LONDON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine. These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability and ESG sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Sam Booth of AEG, asking the question; 'Can the Olympics ever be sustainable?'

"Pinnacle Events such as the Olympics set the standard for sport and so it is important sustainability is not a new component of how to run major events."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Deloitte, Informatica and Schneider Electric along with the Top 10 Climate Tech Unicorns.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainable industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-the-july-edition-of-sustainability-magazine-302188800.html

