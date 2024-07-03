Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
PR Newswire
03.07.2024 12:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Annual Report and Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

The audited annual report and financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 has now been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full document can also be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports

For further information please contact:

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

BD6 2SZ

Attn: Company Secretary

Email:compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk



Yorkshire Water Annual Report 2024
