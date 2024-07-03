Central Florida Expressway Authority: Popular Visitor Toll Pass Program Now Available At All Orlando International Airport Terminals

Toll pass for visitors provides up to 80% savings in rental car toll fees

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) announces expanded distribution of its Visitor Toll Pass at Orlando International Airport (MCO) with additional pick up and drop off locations in Terminals A, B and C. An alternative to costly rental car toll programs, Visitor Toll Pass is a free temporary toll pass for rental car customers traveling roundtrip through the airport.

With Visitor Toll Pass, drivers always pay the lowest toll rate throughout Florida with no hidden or extra fees, saving as much as 80% compared to rental car toll programs.

Reservations can be made from anywhere in minutes by downloading the free Visitor Toll Pass app on Google Play and the Apple App Store, following easy on-screen instructions and providing trip and rental car information. When setting up a Visitor Toll Pass reservation on the app, customers can enable notifications to receive trip and toll activity updates and notices.

Visitors can pick up their pass at any of the six locations in MCO's Terminal A, B or C and will need to decline the rental car company's toll program. Next, Visitor Toll Pass customers just add their rental car license plate number in the app, hang it on the rental car rearview mirror and leave the airport ready for non-stop travel. At the end of their trip, customers simply return the toll pass to one of 14 return drop boxes located throughout the airport. All tolls will be billed to the customer's credit card associated with the pass with no additional fees or charges.

Visitor Toll Pass is the first of its kind in the U.S. and was created to enhance the visitor experience in Central Florida, the No. 1 travel destination in the country with more than 200 miles of local toll roads.

