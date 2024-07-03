BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 2 July 2024 were:

215.65p Capital only

216.11p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 2nd July 2024, the Company has 75,304,037 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,057,268 shares which are held in Treasury.