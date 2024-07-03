Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 82,121 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 24, 2024, up to and including June 28, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
June 24, 2024
8,727
196.0204
XDOT
June 24, 2024
2,871
196.0963
INET
June 24, 2024
1,300
196.1631
ARCA
June 24, 2024
1,427
196.0078
BATS
June 24, 2024
1,017
196.0096
EDGX
June 24, 2024
100
196.3300
XPER
June 24, 2024
504
196.0640
MEMX
June 24, 2024
99
196.2200
CHX
June 25, 2024
3,620
191.1303
INET
June 25, 2024
6,254
191.1196
XDOT
June 25, 2024
2,400
191.4142
EDGX
June 25, 2024
800
191.6525
MEMX
June 25, 2024
1,006
191.2777
ARCA
June 25, 2024
419
190.9369
EPRL
June 25, 2024
1,144
191.1142
BATS
June 25, 2024
100
190.3300
NQPX
June 25, 2024
280
191.3745
CHX
June 25, 2024
143
191.5600
IEX
June 26, 2024
8,962
190.7147
XDOT
June 26, 2024
3,599
190.6804
INET
June 26, 2024
1,606
190.6345
ARCA
June 26, 2024
1,300
190.6454
BATS
June 26, 2024
975
190.6346
MEMX
June 26, 2024
100
190.2200
EPRL
June 26, 2024
500
190.7420
EDGX
June 26, 2024
200
190.6650
XPER
June 26, 2024
2
190.2500
NQPX
June 27, 2024
8,094
192.1706
XDOT
June 27, 2024
4,025
192.1475
INET
June 27, 2024
905
191.8182
BATS
June 27, 2024
100
190.5000
XPER
June 27, 2024
1,895
192.5212
ARCA
June 27, 2024
500
192.2580
EDGX
June 27, 2024
422
192.3273
MEMX
June 27, 2024
107
192.2128
CHX
June 27, 2024
100
193.4100
NQPX
June 28, 2024
1,015
193.2145
EDGX
June 28, 2024
2,587
193.1162
INET
June 28, 2024
539
193.3820
MEMX
June 28, 2024
8,403
193.0873
XDOT
June 28, 2024
272
193.3885
EPRL
June 28, 2024
885
193.3137
BATS
June 28, 2024
2,039
193.3807
ARCA
June 28, 2024
100
194.1500
XPER
June 28, 2024
375
193.4081
CHX
June 28, 2024
300
193.8133
NQPX
June 28, 2024
3
193.0500
IEX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,569,109.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,602,073. The figure of 201,602,073 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
