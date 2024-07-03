Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Speqta AB changes name to BrightBid Group AB

As from July 04, 2024, Speqta ABwill change company name toBrightBid Group AB. ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Speqta AB --------------------------------------- New company name: BrightBid Group AB --------------------------------------- Old Ticker: SPEQT --------------------------------------- New Ticker: BRIGHT --------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0019071812 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com