Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2024 12:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment and short name for instrument issued by YA Holding AB (publ)

By request of the issuer, as from July 4, 2024, the following instrument will
change short name and market segment from STO sustainable bonds to STO
corporate bonds. 

ISIN        SE0016831150        
Old market segment STO sustainable bonds   
New market segment STO corporate bonds    
New short name   YA 2427          
New long name    YA Holding AB Bond 20240607
Trading code    YA_2427          



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.
