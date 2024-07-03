Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment and short name for instrument issued by YA Holding AB (publ)

By request of the issuer, as from July 4, 2024, the following instrument will change short name and market segment from STO sustainable bonds to STO corporate bonds. ISIN SE0016831150 Old market segment STO sustainable bonds New market segment STO corporate bonds New short name YA 2427 New long name YA Holding AB Bond 20240607 Trading code YA_2427 Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.