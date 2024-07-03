

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The boards of Bidco and Keywords Studios have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Keywords Studios by Bidco. Bidco or Houting UK Limited is a newly formed company indirectly wholly-owned by EQT's BPEA Fund VIII.



Each Keywords Studios shareholder shall be entitled to receive: for each Keywords Studios share 2,450 pence in cash. The acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Keywords Studios at approximately 2.1 billion pounds on a fully diluted basis, and implies an enterprise value of approximately 2.2 billion pounds.



