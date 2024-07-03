Third Point Investors Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
Date: 03 July 2024
Company: Third Point Investors Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
03 July 2024
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Liad Meidar
b)
Position / status
Liad Meidar - Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Third Point Investors Limited
Shares are held by Gatemore Special Opportunities Fund, an investment Company which is controlled by Mr Meidar.
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
GG00B1YQ7219
b)
Nature of the transaction
CFD Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
13,883
e)
Date of the transaction
02/07/2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
USD - Dollars
