Third Point Investors Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Date: 03 July 2024

Company: Third Point Investors Limited

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

03 July 2024

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Liad Meidar

b)

Position / status

Liad Meidar - Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Third Point Investors Limited

Shares are held by Gatemore Special Opportunities Fund, an investment Company which is controlled by Mr Meidar.

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

GG00B1YQ7219

b)

Nature of the transaction

CFD Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$22.5434

8951

$22.6

4932

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

13,883

e)

Date of the transaction

02/07/2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


