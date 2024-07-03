Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
Wesdome Gold Mines: Wesdome Extends and Confirms High Grade Mineralization Across Multiple Zones Near Eagle River Mine Infrastructure

TORONTO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today provides an update on underground exploration activities at the Company's wholly-owned Eagle River Mine ("Eagle River") near Wawa, Ontario.

Highlights

6 Central Zone (Figure 1, Table 1)1,2
Drilling has extended the high grade zone 150 metres to the east, adjacent to existing infrastructure:

  • Hole 758-E-456: 71.7g/t Au over 3.3 m core length (58.2g/t Au capped, 2.8 m true width)
    • Including 233.6 g/t Au uncut over 0.5 m core length
    • Including 144.5 g/t Au uncut over 0.4 m core length
  • Hole 758-E-463: 93.7g/t Au over 3.0 m core length (59.7g/t Au capped, 2.6 m true width)
    • Including 339.4 g/t Au uncut over 0.4 m core length
    • Including 193.7 g/t Au uncut over 0.3 m core length

Falcon 311 Zone (Figure 2, Table 1)2,3
Exploration and delineation drilling is confirming continuity of high grades and expanding this recently discovered zone in the volcanic rocks west of the mine diorite:

  • Hole 857-E-52: 33.0 g/t Au over 5.0 m core length (31.8 g/t Au capped, 3.5 m true width)
    • Including 152.0 g/t Au uncut over 0.5 m core length

300 Zone (Figure 3, Table 1)1,2
Infill and delineation drilling used to confirm mineralization within the resource shapes:

  • Hole 1153-E-01: 39.7 g/t Au over 8.7 m core length (32.5g/t Au capped, 6.6 m true width)
    • Including 275.1 g/t Au uncut over 0.3 m core length
    • Including 206.1 g/t Au uncut over 0.3 m core length
  • Hole 1201-E-47: 33.4 g/t Au over 4.7 m core length (25.7g/t Au capped, 3.6 m true width)
    • Including 260.2 g/t Au uncut over 0.3 m core length

1 Assays capped at 140 g/t for 6 Central Zone and 300 Zone
2 True widths are estimated based on 3D models where available
3Assays capped at 125 g/t Au for Falcon 311

Ms. Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These drilling results at Eagle River underscore the prospectivity across this asset, particularly as the high grade 6 Central Zone continues to expand down-plunge to the east, and the continuity and extension potential of the Falcon 311 and 300 zones is now being confirmed in follow-up drilling.

This year's exploration program at Eagle River is expanding the existing resource base of known zones and identifying targets near existing infrastructure. In the coming months, our objective is to integrate results from this drill program with recently initiated asset optimization studies to potentially extend mine life, leverage existing development more effectively and increase utilization of Eagle River's 1,200 tonne per day mill."

Technical Details

Wesdome's budget for underground exploration at Eagle River in 2024 is nearly $10 million and includes expansion, infill and delineation drilling.

6 Central Zone

The 6 Central Zone, discovered in 2023, is located close to existing infrastructure and at relatively shallower depths of 600 to 750 metres. Approximately 10,280 metres over 39 holes were drilled in the first half of 2024 with an additional 28 holes planned for the second half of the year.

The 6 Central Zone has been delineated 180 metres in plunge and 145 metres on strike based on a 3D model completed in 2023. Drill results to date have been promising, extending the zone down-plunge by 150 metres to the east and 100 metres along strike. With drilling confirming further growth potential confidence in the mineral resource classification has also improved, increasing the potential for conversion to mineral reserves at year end.

Falcon 311 Zone

Approximately 8,140 metres were drilled in the first half of the year across 44 holes. Drilling will continue to the end of the year with an additional 20 holes planned, mostly focused on extending the zone to surface and infill drilling for resource conversion.

Based on drilling to date, the Falcon 311 Zone has been delineated to extend at least 250 metres along plunge and nearly 115 metres along strike. Drilling continues to confirm the potential for the zone to expand down plunge and potentially extend to surface, similar to the adjacent Falcon 7 Zone discovered in 2019. Drilling efforts have also been directed towards infill drilling certain areas within the Falcon 311 Zone, a strategy aimed at confirming continuity and upgrading the classification of the existing resource.

300 Zone

Approximately 8,050 metres have been drilled year to date across 28 holes. Drilling will continue to the end of 2024 with an additional 25 holes planned for the balance of the year with approximately half of the holes focusing on testing the 300 Zone at depth and the remaining holes functioning as infill drilling for resource conversion.

With development platforms recently installed at the 1201 level, underground drilling has focused on testing areas down-plunge of 300 Zone that were not previously accessible. Infill drilling will also be conducted from this level, targeting certain regions within the 300 Zone for resource conversion.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Raj Gill, SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Trish Moran, VP, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (416) 360-3743
E-Mail: invest@wesdome.com

To receive Wesdome's news releases by email, please register on the Company website at www.wesdome.com.

Technical Disclosure

The sampling of, and assay data, from drill core is monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA/QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Underground drill samples are transported in sealed bags to the Eagle River Mine assay office in Wawa, Ontario. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard fire assay technique with gravimetric finish. Wesdome inserts blanks and certified reference standards into the sample sequence for quality control at the laboratory. The QA/QC procedure is described in more detail in the Technical Report for the Eagle River Gold Mining Complex, Ontario, Canada filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ on April 22, 2022.

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Aliou Sene, P.Geo., Chief Mine Geologist at Eagle River Complex who is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity at Eagle River, the continuity and extension potential of the Falcon 311 and 300 zones, the potential extension of the mine life of Eagle River and the increase in production at Eagle River. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Figure 1 - 6 Central Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 1 - 6 Central Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 2 - 311 Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 2 - 311 Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 3- 300 Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 3- 300 Zone Longitudinal Section

Table 1: Eagle River Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)

Composite Results

Hole No.Target
Area		 From ToCore
Length
(m)		True
Width
(m)		Grade
(g/t Au)		Cut Grade
(g/t Au)
758-E-4446 Central245.4248.43.01.52.22.2
758-E-4456 Central235.5237.52.01.57.07.0
758-E-4506 Central232.0233.61.61.55.55.5
758-E-4516 Central215.5217.21.71.51.31.3
758-E-4526 Central248.1249.71.61.511.211.2
758-E-4536 Central261.3264.53.22.80.30.3
758-E-4546 Central256.2258.21.91.52.12.1
758-E-4566 Central278.2281.43.32.871.758.2
758-E-4576 Central187.1188.71.61.50.30.3
758-E-4596 Central246.7248.41.71.56.06.0
758-E-4606 Central228.5233.04.53.910.210.2
758-E-4616 Central226.8228.51.71.50.10.1
758-E-4626 Central247.8249.41.61.50.20.2
758-E-4636 Central270.5273.42.92.693.759.7
758-E-4646 Central278.0281.03.02.68.18.1
758-E-4656 Central284.8286.82.01.74.94.9
758-E-4666 Central285.7287.31.61.51.71.7
758-E-4676 Central286.3289.93.63.19.09.0
758-E-4696 Central184.2185.71.61.51.21.2
758-E-4716 Central238.1239.71.61.52.22.2
758-E-4726 Central239.6241.21.61.51.01.0
758-E-4736 Central238.1239.71.61.51.21.2
758-E-4756 Central276.9279.72.81.810.010.0
857-E-18Falcon 311186.8188.51.81.51.61.6
857-E-20Falcon 311211.6213.61.91.51.11.1
857-E-23Falcon 311196.0199.43.42.21.41.4
857-E-25Falcon 311141.0142.71.71.52.22.2
857-E-26Falcon 311127.6129.31.71.51.11.1
857-E-27Falcon 311329.0333.34.31.89.09.0
857-E-28Falcon 311118.6120.11.51.51.21.2
857-E-29Falcon 311312.1314.52.42.12.52.5
857-E-30Falcon 311162.3163.91.61.53.63.6
857-E-31Falcon 311260.5262.21.71.52.32.3
857-E-32Falcon 311102.9104.81.91.92.52.5
857-E-33Falcon 311106.9108.51.61.50.40.4
857-E-34Falcon 311121.7123.31.61.50.20.2
857-E-35Falcon 311147.6149.62.01.511.211.2
857-E-36Falcon 311214.1216.92.82.12.62.6
857-E-37Falcon 311245.9248.62.72.33.43.4
857-E-38Falcon 311127.0128.61.61.50.50.5
857-E-39Falcon 311116.0117.51.61.50.30.3
857-E-40Falcon 311101.4103.01.61.50.30.3
857-E-41Falcon 311236.6239.12.51.53.43.4
857-E-42Falcon 311213.3215.92.71.71.41.4
857-E-43Falcon 311260.4262.52.11.51.31.3
857-E-44Falcon 311230.0232.62.61.50.10.1
857-E-46Falcon 311284.0286.12.11.69.29.2
857-E-47Falcon 311107.5109.52.01.79.49.4
857-E-48Falcon 311106.8108.51.71.50.30.3
857-E-49Falcon 311124.0126.02.01.52.22.2
857-E-51Falcon 311101.3102.81.51.52.22.2
857-E-52Falcon 311268.0273.05.03.533.031.8
857-E-53Falcon 311178.0180.02.01.50.80.8
857-E-54Falcon 311146.0148.02.01.51.51.5
1153-E-0130025.334.08.76.639.732.5
1153-E-0230022.327.45.14.813.713.7
1153-E-0430029.132.43.33.141.041.0
1201-E-44300837.6839.31.70.73.13.1
1201-E-46300429.3431.72.42.121.521.5
1201-E-47300467.0471.64.73.633.425.7
1201-E-49300521.2522.71.51.312.512.5
771-E-81W6300588.3590.32.01.542.330.5

Figures in table may not add due to rounding.

Assay Results

Hole IDTargetFromToCore Length
(m)		Au Uncut
(g/t)		Au Cut
(g/t)
758-E-4446 Central245.4245.70.34.04.0
758-E-4446 Central245.7246.10.46.66.6
758-E-4446 Central246.1246.40.37.57.5
758-E-4446 Central246.4246.70.32.92.9
758-E-4446 Central246.7247.00.30.00.0
758-E-4446 Central247.0247.50.40.00.0
758-E-4446 Central247.5247.90.40.00.0
758-E-4446 Central247.9248.30.40.00.0
758-E-4446 Central248.3248.40.20.00.0
758-E-4456 Central235.4235.70.30.30.3
758-E-4456 Central235.7236.00.30.00.0
758-E-4456 Central236.0236.30.30.00.0
758-E-4456 Central236.3236.60.30.00.0
758-E-4456 Central236.6237.00.415.615.6
758-E-4456 Central237.0237.50.516.816.8
758-E-4506 Central232.0232.30.31.61.6
758-E-4506 Central232.3232.60.35.45.4
758-E-4506 Central232.6232.90.37.67.6
758-E-4506 Central232.9233.20.314.514.5
758-E-4506 Central233.2233.60.40.00.0
758-E-4516 Central215.5215.80.30.00.0
758-E-4516 Central215.8216.10.31.51.5
758-E-4516 Central216.1216.40.30.00.0
758-E-4516 Central216.4216.70.30.40.4
758-E-4516 Central216.7217.20.53.33.3
758-E-4526 Central248.1248.50.422.822.8
758-E-4526 Central248.5248.80.321.221.2
758-E-4526 Central248.8249.30.54.64.6
758-E-4526 Central249.3249.70.40.50.5
758-E-4536 Central261.3261.80.50.00.0
758-E-4536 Central261.8262.30.50.00.0
758-E-4536 Central262.3262.80.50.40.4
758-E-4536 Central262.8263.30.50.60.6
758-E-4536 Central263.3263.60.30.60.6
758-E-4536 Central263.6264.00.40.30.3
758-E-4536 Central264.0264.50.50.30.3
758-E-4546 Central256.3256.70.42.32.3
758-E-4546 Central256.7257.20.51.91.9
758-E-4546 Central257.2257.70.54.04.0
758-E-4546 Central257.7258.20.50.40.4
758-E-4566 Central278.2278.60.44.14.1
758-E-4566 Central278.6279.00.418.318.3
758-E-4566 Central279.0279.40.412.612.6
758-E-4566 Central279.4279.90.5233.6140.0
758-E-4566 Central279.9280.30.4102.9102.9
758-E-4566 Central280.3280.70.435.335.3
758-E-4566 Central280.7281.00.40.00.0
758-E-4566 Central281.0281.40.4144.5140.0
758-E-4576 Central187.1187.40.30.40.4
758-E-4576 Central187.4187.80.30.40.4
758-E-4576 Central187.8188.10.30.50.5
758-E-4576 Central188.1188.40.30.00.0
758-E-4576 Central188.4188.70.30.00.0
758-E-4596 Central246.7247.20.50.90.9
758-E-4596 Central247.2247.60.419.319.3
758-E-4596 Central247.6248.00.42.92.9
758-E-4596 Central248.0248.40.40.00.0
758-E-4606 Central228.5229.00.413.213.2
758-E-4606 Central229.0229.40.40.90.9
758-E-4606 Central229.4229.80.40.00.0
758-E-4606 Central229.8230.20.40.00.0
758-E-4606 Central230.2230.50.31.41.4
758-E-4606 Central230.5230.90.30.00.0
758-E-4606 Central230.9231.20.30.00.0
758-E-4606 Central231.2231.60.40.10.1
758-E-4606 Central231.6231.90.31.31.3
758-E-4606 Central231.9232.20.398.198.1
758-E-4606 Central232.2232.60.413.513.5
758-E-4606 Central232.6233.00.49.89.8
758-E-4616 Central226.8227.20.40.10.1
758-E-4616 Central227.2227.50.30.00.0
758-E-4616 Central227.5227.80.30.00.0
758-E-4616 Central227.8228.20.40.10.1
758-E-4616 Central228.2228.50.30.00.0
758-E-4626 Central247.8248.20.40.70.7
758-E-4626 Central248.2248.60.40.20.2
758-E-4626 Central248.6249.10.50.00.0
758-E-4626 Central249.1249.40.30.00.0
758-E-4636 Central270.5270.80.44.34.3
758-E-4636 Central270.8271.10.3154.8140.0
758-E-4636 Central271.1271.50.4339.4140.0
758-E-4636 Central271.5271.80.3193.7140.0
758-E-4636 Central271.8272.10.369.469.4
758-E-4636 Central272.1272.40.343.943.9
758-E-4636 Central272.4272.90.51.41.4
758-E-4636 Central272.9273.40.50.00.0
758-E-4646 Central278.0278.50.53.13.1
758-E-4646 Central278.5279.00.535.135.1
758-E-4646 Central279.0279.50.53.33.3
758-E-4646 Central279.5280.00.50.50.5
758-E-4646 Central280.0280.50.50.60.6
758-E-4646 Central280.5281.00.55.85.8
758-E-4656 Central284.8285.20.40.30.3
758-E-4656 Central285.2285.60.40.30.3
758-E-4656 Central285.6286.00.41.61.6
758-E-4656 Central286.0286.30.324.124.1
758-E-4656 Central286.3286.80.53.33.3
758-E-4666 Central285.7286.20.54.24.2
758-E-4666 Central286.2286.50.30.50.5
758-E-4666 Central286.5286.90.41.11.1
758-E-4666 Central286.9287.30.40.00.0
758-E-4676 Central286.3286.60.318.018.0
758-E-4676 Central286.6286.90.30.00.0
758-E-4676 Central286.9287.20.30.00.0
758-E-4676 Central287.2287.50.31.21.2
758-E-4676 Central287.5287.80.33.13.1
758-E-4676 Central287.8288.20.423.123.1
758-E-4676 Central288.2288.50.320.020.0
758-E-4676 Central288.5288.90.40.60.6
758-E-4676 Central288.9289.40.50.00.0
758-E-4676 Central289.4289.90.520.220.2
758-E-4696 Central184.2184.60.40.00.0
758-E-4696 Central184.6184.90.32.42.4
758-E-4696 Central184.9185.20.33.73.7
758-E-4696 Central185.2185.70.50.20.2
758-E-4716 Central238.1238.40.30.70.7
758-E-4716 Central238.4238.70.31.01.0
758-E-4716 Central238.7239.00.32.02.0
758-E-4716 Central239.0239.30.37.37.3
758-E-4716 Central239.3239.60.30.40.4
758-E-4716 Central239.6239.70.10.00.0
758-E-4726 Central238.6238.90.30.20.2
758-E-4726 Central238.9239.20.30.40.4
758-E-4726 Central239.2239.70.50.90.9
758-E-4726 Central239.7240.00.30.00.0
758-E-4726 Central240.0240.30.33.83.8
758-E-4726 Central240.3240.70.40.80.8
758-E-4726 Central240.7241.20.51.31.3
758-E-4736 Central238.1238.30.28.28.2
758-E-4736 Central238.3238.80.50.00.0
758-E-4736 Central238.8239.30.50.40.4
758-E-4736 Central239.3239.70.40.20.2
758-E-4756 Central276.9277.40.548.848.8
758-E-4756 Central277.4277.70.31.01.0
758-E-4756 Central277.7278.00.30.50.5
758-E-4756 Central278.0278.40.40.00.0
758-E-4756 Central278.4278.90.53.13.1
758-E-4756 Central278.9279.30.45.35.3
758-E-4756 Central279.3279.70.44.64.6
857-E-18Falcon 311186.7187.20.50.90.9
857-E-18Falcon 311187.2187.60.40.10.1
857-E-18Falcon 311187.6188.00.40.10.1
857-E-18Falcon 311188.0188.50.54.54.5
857-E-20Falcon 311211.6212.00.42.42.4
857-E-20Falcon 311212.0212.40.40.00.0
857-E-20Falcon 311212.4212.70.32.02.0
857-E-20Falcon 311212.7213.00.30.70.7
857-E-20Falcon 311213.0213.50.50.50.5
857-E-23Falcon 311196.0196.50.51.51.5
857-E-23Falcon 311196.5197.00.50.40.4
857-E-23Falcon 311197.0197.50.50.50.5
857-E-23Falcon 311197.5198.00.50.50.5
857-E-23Falcon 311198.0198.50.52.32.3
857-E-23Falcon 311198.5199.00.52.02.0
857-E-23Falcon 311199.0199.40.42.82.8
857-E-25Falcon 311141.0141.40.40.00.0
857-E-25Falcon 311141.4141.80.40.00.0
857-E-25Falcon 311141.8142.20.49.09.0
857-E-25Falcon 311142.2142.70.50.30.3
857-E-26Falcon 311127.6128.00.40.20.2
857-E-26Falcon 311128.0128.30.30.10.1
857-E-26Falcon 311128.3128.70.44.04.0
857-E-26Falcon 311128.7129.30.60.10.1
857-E-27Falcon 311329.0329.50.51.01.0
857-E-27Falcon 311329.5330.00.50.00.0
857-E-27Falcon 311330.0330.50.50.30.3
857-E-27Falcon 311330.5330.70.22.92.9
857-E-27Falcon 311330.7331.00.31.71.7
857-E-27Falcon 311331.0331.30.324.624.6
857-E-27Falcon 311331.3331.60.358.758.7
857-E-27Falcon 311331.6331.90.334.534.5
857-E-27Falcon 311331.9332.30.44.14.1
857-E-27Falcon 311332.3332.80.50.00.0
857-E-27Falcon 311332.8333.30.50.20.2
857-E-28Falcon 311118.6118.80.20.00.0
857-E-28Falcon 311118.8119.10.32.42.4
857-E-28Falcon 311119.1119.60.52.22.2
857-E-28Falcon 311119.6120.10.50.00.0
857-E-29Falcon 311312.1312.40.32.22.2
857-E-29Falcon 311312.4312.70.30.20.2
857-E-29Falcon 311312.7313.00.30.00.0
857-E-29Falcon 311313.0313.50.53.63.6
857-E-29Falcon 311313.5314.00.51.21.2
857-E-29Falcon 311314.0314.50.55.95.9
857-E-30Falcon 311162.3163.00.70.40.4
857-E-30Falcon 311163.0163.40.413.413.4
857-E-30Falcon 311163.4163.90.50.20.2
857-E-31Falcon 311260.5260.80.37.97.9
857-E-31Falcon 311260.8261.10.30.00.0
857-E-31Falcon 311261.1261.40.30.00.0
857-E-31Falcon 311261.4261.70.34.24.2
857-E-31Falcon 311261.7262.00.31.21.2
857-E-31Falcon 311262.0262.20.20.20.2
857-E-32Falcon 311102.9103.20.31.31.3
857-E-32Falcon 311103.2103.60.42.92.9
857-E-32Falcon 311103.6104.00.40.00.0
857-E-32Falcon 311104.0104.40.42.22.2
857-E-32Falcon 311104.4104.80.45.85.8
857-E-33Falcon 311106.9107.00.10.00.0
857-E-33Falcon 311107.0107.50.50.00.0
857-E-33Falcon 311107.5108.00.51.41.4
857-E-33Falcon 311108.0108.50.50.00.0
857-E-34Falcon 311121.7121.80.10.00.0
857-E-34Falcon 311121.8122.10.30.00.0
857-E-34Falcon 311122.1122.40.30.00.0
857-E-34Falcon 311122.4122.80.50.80.8
857-E-34Falcon 311122.8123.30.50.00.0
857-E-35Falcon 311147.6148.00.40.00.0
857-E-35Falcon 311148.0148.50.50.00.0
857-E-35Falcon 311148.5148.80.373.173.1
857-E-35Falcon 311148.8149.10.30.00.0
857-E-35Falcon 311149.1149.60.50.10.1
857-E-36Falcon 311214.1214.40.30.00.0
857-E-36Falcon 311214.4214.80.49.79.7
857-E-36Falcon 311214.8215.20.44.04.0
857-E-36Falcon 311215.2215.70.50.80.8
857-E-36Falcon 311215.7216.00.30.30.3
857-E-36Falcon 311216.0216.40.41.41.4
857-E-36Falcon 311216.4216.90.51.21.2
857-E-37Falcon 311245.9246.30.47.37.3
857-E-37Falcon 311246.3246.70.43.73.7
857-E-37Falcon 311246.7247.10.40.50.5
857-E-37Falcon 311247.1247.40.30.00.0
857-E-37Falcon 311247.4247.70.30.00.0
857-E-37Falcon 311247.7248.00.30.00.0
857-E-37Falcon 311248.0248.30.32.82.8
857-E-37Falcon 311248.3248.60.312.212.2
857-E-38Falcon 311127.0127.50.50.00.0
857-E-38Falcon 311127.5128.00.51.21.2
857-E-38Falcon 311128.0128.60.60.40.4
857-E-39Falcon 311116.0116.20.30.00.0
857-E-39Falcon 311116.2116.70.50.00.0
857-E-39Falcon 311116.7117.20.50.30.3
857-E-39Falcon 311117.2117.50.31.11.1
857-E-40Falcon 311101.4101.80.40.00.0
857-E-40Falcon 311101.8102.30.50.00.0
857-E-40Falcon 311102.3102.60.31.11.1
857-E-40Falcon 311102.6103.00.50.40.4
857-E-41Falcon 311236.6237.00.42.42.4
857-E-41Falcon 311237.0237.40.318.918.9
857-E-41Falcon 311237.4237.80.50.00.0
857-E-41Falcon 311237.8238.30.51.41.4
857-E-41Falcon 311238.3238.80.50.30.3
857-E-41Falcon 311238.8239.10.30.40.4
857-E-42Falcon 311213.3213.80.50.30.3
857-E-42Falcon 311213.8214.30.55.95.9
857-E-42Falcon 311214.3214.60.30.50.5
857-E-42Falcon 311214.6215.00.40.10.1
857-E-42Falcon 311215.0215.40.40.80.8
857-E-42Falcon 311215.4215.90.50.20.2
857-E-43Falcon 311260.4261.00.60.10.1
857-E-43Falcon 311261.0261.50.52.32.3
857-E-43Falcon 311261.5262.00.51.51.5
857-E-43Falcon 311262.0262.50.51.41.4
857-E-44Falcon 311230.0230.10.10.00.0
857-E-44Falcon 311230.1230.50.40.00.0
857-E-44Falcon 311230.5230.90.40.10.1
857-E-44Falcon 311230.9231.20.30.90.9
857-E-44Falcon 311231.2232.61.40.00.0
857-E-46Falcon 311284.0284.50.55.75.7
857-E-46Falcon 311284.5284.80.30.00.0
857-E-46Falcon 311284.8285.10.332.732.7
857-E-46Falcon 311285.1285.60.59.29.2
857-E-46Falcon 311285.6286.10.54.04.0
857-E-47Falcon 311107.5108.00.514.714.7
857-E-47Falcon 311108.0108.50.513.613.6
857-E-47Falcon 311108.5109.00.57.17.1
857-E-47Falcon 311109.0109.50.52.22.2
857-E-48Falcon 311106.8107.00.20.00.0
857-E-48Falcon 311107.0107.50.50.00.0
857-E-48Falcon 311107.5108.00.50.20.2
857-E-48Falcon 311108.0108.50.50.90.9
857-E-49Falcon 311124.0124.50.50.00.0
857-E-49Falcon 311124.5125.00.57.77.7
857-E-49Falcon 311125.0125.50.50.50.5
857-E-49Falcon 311125.5126.00.50.60.6
857-E-51Falcon 311101.3101.80.50.30.3
857-E-51Falcon 311101.8102.20.47.37.3
857-E-51Falcon 311102.2102.60.40.50.5
857-E-51Falcon 311102.6102.80.20.50.5
857-E-52Falcon 311268.0268.50.53.73.7
857-E-52Falcon 311268.5269.00.521.521.5
857-E-52Falcon 311269.0269.50.59.39.3
857-E-52Falcon 311269.5270.00.534.534.5
857-E-52Falcon 311270.0270.50.573.073.0
857-E-52Falcon 311270.5271.00.59.89.8
857-E-52Falcon 311271.0271.50.5152.0140.0
857-E-52Falcon 311271.5272.00.53.23.2
857-E-52Falcon 311272.0272.50.516.316.3
857-E-52Falcon 311272.5273.00.56.56.5
857-E-53Falcon 311178.0178.80.80.00.0
857-E-53Falcon 311178.8179.30.52.82.8
857-E-53Falcon 311179.3179.60.30.10.1
857-E-53Falcon 311179.6180.00.40.30.3
857-E-54Falcon 311146.0146.50.50.20.2
857-E-54Falcon 311146.5147.00.50.00.0
857-E-54Falcon 311147.0147.40.45.75.7
857-E-54Falcon 311147.4147.90.41.41.4
857-E-54Falcon 311147.9148.00.10.00.0
1153-E-0130025.325.60.365.965.9
1153-E-0130025.625.90.3143.0140.0
1153-E-0130025.926.20.319.019.0
1153-E-0130026.226.50.32.02.0
1153-E-0130026.526.80.30.30.3
1153-E-0130026.827.10.31.61.6
1153-E-0130027.127.40.30.00.0
1153-E-0130027.427.70.30.20.2
1153-E-0130027.728.00.30.70.7
1153-E-0130028.028.30.30.00.0
1153-E-0130028.328.60.31.61.6
1153-E-0130028.628.90.31.31.3
1153-E-0130028.929.20.30.10.1
1153-E-0130029.229.50.30.00.0
1153-E-0130029.529.80.30.00.0
1153-E-0130029.830.10.34.14.1
1153-E-0130030.130.40.3206.1140.0
1153-E-0130030.430.70.3148.0140.0
1153-E-0130030.731.00.324.624.6
1153-E-0130031.031.30.30.30.3
1153-E-0130031.331.60.38.58.5
1153-E-0130031.631.90.36.56.5
1153-E-0130031.932.20.382.482.4
1153-E-0130032.232.50.3275.1140.0
1153-E-0130032.532.80.320.820.8
1153-E-0130032.833.10.310.710.7
1153-E-0130033.133.40.39.79.7
1153-E-0130033.433.70.371.971.9
1153-E-0130033.734.00.347.447.4
1153-E-0230022.322.60.37.67.6
1153-E-0230022.622.90.391.491.4
1153-E-0230022.923.20.30.00.0
1153-E-0230023.223.50.30.00.0
1153-E-0230023.523.80.30.00.0
1153-E-0230023.824.10.30.00.0
1153-E-0230024.124.40.30.00.0
1153-E-0230024.424.70.30.00.0
1153-E-0230024.725.00.30.00.0
1153-E-0230025.025.30.30.30.3
1153-E-0230025.325.60.312.212.2
1153-E-0230025.625.90.32.52.5
1153-E-0230025.926.20.314.814.8
1153-E-0230026.226.50.30.50.5
1153-E-0230026.526.80.30.40.4
1153-E-0230026.827.10.329.129.1
1153-E-0230027.127.40.374.574.5
1153-E-0430029.129.50.414.514.5
1153-E-0430029.530.00.513.113.1
1153-E-043003030.40.4100.8100.8
1153-E-0430030.430.80.413.713.7
1153-E-0430030.831.30.565.865.8
1153-E-0430031.331.80.574.674.6
1153-E-0430031.832.40.68.98.9
1201-E-44300837.6838.00.43.63.6
1201-E-44300838.0838.50.50.70.7
1201-E-44300838.5839.00.50.80.8
1201-E-44300839839.30.310.410.4
1201-E-46300429.3429.60.345.245.2
1201-E-46300429.6429.90.314.514.5
1201-E-46300429.9430.20.30.70.7
1201-E-46300430.2430.50.30.00.0
1201-E-46300430.5430.80.30.40.4
1201-E-46300430.8431.10.34.84.8
1201-E-46300431.1431.40.37.27.2
1201-E-46300431.4431.70.398.998.9
1201-E-47300467.0467.30.473.173.1
1201-E-47300467.3467.60.331.131.1
1201-E-47300467.6467.90.310.110.1
1201-E-47300467.9468.40.50.00.0
1201-E-47300468.4468.90.50.00.0
1201-E-47300468.9469.40.50.60.6
1201-E-47300469.4469.70.30.00.0
1201-E-47300469.7470.00.30.80.8
1201-E-47300470.0470.40.40.00.0
1201-E-47300470.4470.70.313.313.3
1201-E-47300470.7471.00.3260.2140.0
1201-E-47300471.0471.30.351.051.0
1201-E-47300471.3471.60.365.565.5
1201-E-49300521.2521.70.513.713.7
1201-E-49300521.7522.20.59.69.6
1201-E-49300522.2522.70.514.214.2
771-E-81W6300588.3588.70.4197.9140.0
771-E-81W6300588.7589.10.47.67.6
771-E-81W6300589.1589.60.40.40.4
771-E-81W6300589.6589.90.40.20.2
771-E-81W6300589.9590.30.40.30.3

Figures in table may not add due to rounding.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1afee020-5ec2-4367-aa57-f4130ea82caf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b925c626-2448-446d-8e65-bd29653475c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c4fc649-753c-4d75-b7df-9c32db45bec2

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/10a5fd26-feac-424e-b792-de60995a2293


