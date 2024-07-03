Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of its hydrogen exploration program on the Ville Marie hydrogen property, undertaken in partnership with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS).

The Ville Marie hydrogen property marks a significant milestone in QIMC's commitment to advancing sustainable clean energy solutions. This collaborative effort with INRS leverages their combined expertise to explore and develop hydrogen resources in the region.

The hydrogen soil-gas sampling program will be overseen by a team of experts from INRS. The program aims to systematically analyze soil-gas samples from QIM's Ville Marie property to assess the presence of hydrogen and helium diffusive or advective seepages. In parallel with this geochemical work, new geophysical surveys will be initiated to provide the geophysical data and imagery necessary to locate deep structures in the Precambrian basement. These are important in order to evaluate the dynamics of gas transfer to traps probably located within the sedimentary rock cover.

"We are excited to initiate this important phase of exploration with INRS," said John Karagiannidis, President of Quebec Innovative Materials. "The collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable technologies and leveraging Quebec's abundant resources for future clean energy solutions."

INRS, renowned for its expertise in scientific research and environmental studies, brings valuable insights and technical capabilities to the hydrogen soil samples program. Their involvement will ensure rigorous testing and analysis of soil samples and geophysical data collected from QIMC's Ville Marie property located in the Timiskaming graben and more specifically in areas showing the presence of kimberlites and crustal faults considered, by INRS researchers (Séjourné et al., 2024; https://inrs.ca/en/news/natural-hydrogen-first-reports-are-released-on-the-potential-of-this-emerging-resource/), to be suitable targets for the search for hydrogen.

"This collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. exemplifies our shared dedication to scientific excellence and innovation," said Prof Marc Richer-LaFlèche, Scientific Head of INRS' Applied Geoscience Laboratory. "We look forward to applying our expertise to contribute valuable data towards the development of natural hydrogen clean energy sources."

About the INRS and Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche, P.Geo.

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") is a high-level research and training institute. Pr. Richer-LaFlèche's team has exceptional geological, geochemical and geophysical experience specifically in the regions of QIMC's newly acquired claims. They have carried out over six years of geophysical and geochemical work and collected thousands of C1-C4 Soil-Gas analyses.

M. Richer-LaFlèche also holds an FRQNT grant, in partnership with Quebec MRN and the mining industry, to develop and optimize a Soil-Gas method for the direct detection of mineralized bodies and faults under Quaternary cover. In addition to sulphide gases, hydrogen was systematically analyzed in the numerous surveys carried out in 2023 in Abitibi, Témiscamingue and also in the Quebec Appachian.

In addition, the INRS team has several portable gas spectrometers and the sampling equipment and logistics necessary for taking gas samples and geophysical measurements on the ground or in the aquatic environment. He is a professional geologist registered with the Ordre des géologues du Québec and is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has read the information contained herein.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

