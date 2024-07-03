

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Upbeat labor market data from the U.S. as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on disinflation in the U.S. economy swayed market sentiment ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. Markets also await the ISM Services PMI due on Wednesday as well as the monthly non-farm payrolls data due from the U.S. on Friday.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. European benchmarks are trading higher. Asian stock indexes also finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index edged down while the USD/JPY pair is trading close to the high of 161.99 touched earlier in the trade. Bond yields mostly eased. Heavy drawdown in inventories in the U.S. supported crude oil prices. Gold gained amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Cryptocurrencies plunged.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,405.00, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,513.20, up 0.08% Germany's DAX at 18,340.05, up 1.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,169.99, up 0.60% France's CAC 40 at 7,656.67, up 1.57% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,974.25, up 1.38% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,595.50, up 1.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,739.90, up 0.28% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,982.38, down 0.49% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,996.50, up 1.28%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0760, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.2706, up 0.17% USD/JPY at 161.91, up 0.29% AUD/USD at 0.6674, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3676, up 0.00% Dollar Index at 105.65, down 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.428%, down 0.14% Germany at 2.5965%, down 0.40% France at 3.292%, down 1.20% U.K. at 4.2710%, up 0.47% Japan at 1.098%, down 0.18%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $86.22, down 0.02%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $82.75, down 0.07%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,358.35, up 1.07%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $60,024.55, down 4.13% Ethereum at $3,303.52, down 4.11% BNB at $558.60, down 3.42% Solana at $144.48, down 2.69% XRP at $0.4826, down 0.81%.



