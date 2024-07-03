

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $877.0 million, or $4.78 per share. This compares with $135.9 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $654.5 million or $3.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $2.66 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $877.0 Mln. vs. $135.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.78 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.66 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 - $13.80



