CHOWIS to Develop Customized Cosmetics Diagnostic Platform in Partnership With Kolmar Korea

Chowis Co. Ltd. Skin, Hair and Scalp Solutions Provider Signs Agreement with Kolmar Korea to Develop AI driven Skin Analysis Platform.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Chowis Co. Ltd., a leading provider of AI skin diagnostic solutions in South Korea, has entered into a strategic partnership with Kolmar Korea to develop an advanced customized cosmetics diagnostic platform.





On May 29th, the collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at Kolmar Korea's R&D Complex in Naegok-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul. The signing ceremony was attended by Han Sang-geun, Vice President of Korea Kolmar's Technology Research Institute, and Ryan WS Choi, CEO of Chowis Co., Ltd.

Chowis Co., Ltd. is renowned for its mobile skin, hair, and scalp diagnostic solutions that leverage AI and LED optical technology. Their services include a web-based application that analyzes various skin conditions such as wrinkles, pigmentation, pores, and redness through full-face image captures.

The partnership aims to combine the technological expertise of both companies to develop a customized cosmetics diagnostic platform. Chowis Co., Ltd. will utilize its optical diagnostic technology to assess consumers' skin conditions, while Kolmar Korea will interpret these analyses to recommend the optimal products tailored to individual skin profiles.

The diagnostic process will allow consumers to capture images of their faces via a beauty company's website or app. The platform will analyze multiple skin conditions and incorporate a brief questionnaire about the consumers' usual skin concerns and lifestyle habits. Based on this information, it will recommend personalized cosmetics. Should consumers decide to purchase the suggested products, Kolmar Korea will manufacture them. This initiative aims to support beauty companies in entering the customized cosmetics market by providing them with the diagnostic platform.

"We value promising collaborations such as this with Kolmar Korea. We share a common goal in providing accurate analysis and aligned recommendations to end consumers," stated Ryan WS Choi, CEO of Chowis Co., Ltd.

