

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of June.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 150,000 jobs in June after rising by an upwardly revised 157,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 152,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Job growth has been solid, but not broad-based,' said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. 'Had it not been for a rebound in hiring in leisure and hospitality, June would have been a downbeat month.'



