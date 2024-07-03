Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leader in AI-driven hospitality solutions, is excited to announce its latest expansion into Atlanta, GA. This significant growth marks another milestone in Metaguest's ambitious US expansion strategy, following successful launches in Miami, Nashville, and New York City.

Metaguest has partnered with 20 premier, choice, and boutique hotel brands in the vibrant Atlanta market. This expansion not only enhances the guest experience at each partner property but also supports local businesses by providing access to Metaguest's AI concierge that streamlines operations and elevates service standards in hotels.

Metaguest's product ecosystem is now set to elevate the hospitality landscape in Atlanta. Guests at these premier hotels will enjoy the convenience, personalized experiences, and exceptional service quality powered by Metaguest's technology.

"Our expansion into Atlanta continues to demonstrate the growing demand for AI-driven hospitality solutions," said Tony Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest. "We are thrilled to work with our first partners in Atlanta, bringing our innovative technology to enhance guest experiences and operational efficiency. This growth reflects our commitment to revolutionizing the hospitality industry and solidifying our presence in key markets across the United States."

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tonyc@metaguest.ai

Tel: 416-720-8677

Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ccarmichael@metaguest.ai

Tel: 647-225-4337

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215308

SOURCE: Metaguest.AI Incorporated