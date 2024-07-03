DJ RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 03-Jul-2024 / 13:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 July 2024 RM plc Notification of Half Year Results RM plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2024 on Tuesday 16 July 2024. A presentation by Management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from www.rmplc.com. Contacts: RM plc investorrelations@rm.com Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822 Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com) Notes to Editors: About RM RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. Fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome. RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include: -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. -- TTS (Teacher Technology Solution) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally. -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools and colleges. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: NOR TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 331937 EQS News ID: 1939137 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

