RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results

DJ RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 
03-Jul-2024 / 13:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 July 2024 
 
 
RM plc 
 
Notification of Half Year Results 
 
 
RM plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2024 on Tuesday 16 July 2024. 
 
A presentation by Management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company website following the 
publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from 
www.rmplc.com. 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts: 
RM plc          investorrelations@rm.com 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer 
Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations 
 
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)          +44 203 805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com) 
 
 
 
Notes to Editors: 
 
About RM 
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. Fifty years on, we 
are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and 
accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class 
solutions to optimise accreditation outcome. 
 
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to 
provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include: 
   -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and 
  governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. 
   -- TTS (Teacher Technology Solution) - an established provider of education resources for early years, 
  primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally. 
   -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK 
  schools and colleges. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  331937 
EQS News ID:  1939137 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1939137&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2024 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
