Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
[03.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,175,576.00
|USD
|0
|72,810,067.54
|7.1554
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,849,050.00
|EUR
|0
|23,387,456.11
|6.0762
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|32,903.00
|GBP
|0
|316,134.67
|9.6081
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|646,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,341,223.57
|8.2567