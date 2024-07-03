Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma toppt ALLES - Die Reichmacher-Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2024 16:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(the "Company")

3 July 2024

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 July 2024, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 29 May 2024 were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Withheld

1

59,400,232

38,839

1,960

2

59,400,232

38,839

1,960

3

59,400,232

38,839

1,960

4

59,398,197

40,874

1,960

5(1)

28,488,950

1,945,339

1,960

6(1)

28,488,950

1,945,339

1,960

7(1)

28,488,950

1,945,339

1,960

8(1)

28,488,950

1,945,339

1,960

9

59,402,192

38,839

0

10

59,402,192

38,839

0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 8 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Email: Governance_Services@ntrs.com

END


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.