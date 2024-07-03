Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.
Total number of shares
18,418,233
Number of real voting rights*
18,358,898
Theoretical number of voting rights*
18,395,033
(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting
(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations
About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.
