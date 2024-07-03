Riot Platforms, Inc.: Riot Announces June 2024 Production And Operations Updates

Riot Reaches 22.0 EH/s in Deployed Hash Rate, Exceeding Q2 2024 Target, and Produces 255 Bitcoin in June 2024

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin ("BTC") mining, announces unaudited production and operations updates for June 2024.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for June 2024













Comparison (%) Metric

June 2024 1 May 2024 1 June 2023

Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced

255 215 460

19 % -45 % Average Bitcoin Produced per Day

8.5 6.9 15.3

23 % -45 % Bitcoin Held 2

9,334 9,084 7,250

3 % 29 % Bitcoin Sold

- - 400

N/A N/A Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds

- - $10.6 million

N/A N/A Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold

N/A N/A $26,456

N/A N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Rockdale 2

14.7 EH/s 11.5 EH/s 10.7 EH/s

27 % 37 % Deployed Hash Rate - Corsicana 2

7.3 EH/s 3.1 EH/s -

133 % N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Total 2

22.0 EH/s 14.7 EH/s 10.7 EH/s

50 % 106 % Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Rockdale 3

7.7 EH/s 7.4 EH/s 6.0 EH/s

5 % 29 % Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Corsicana 3

3.6 EH/s 1.4 EH/s -

167 % N/A Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total 3

11.4 EH/s 8.8 EH/s 6.0 EH/s

30 % 90 % Power Credits 4

$5.7 million $4.2 million $8.4 million

35 % -32 % Demand Response Credits 5

$0.5 million $3.1 million $1.7 million

-85 % -72 % Total Power Credits

$6.2 million $7.3 million $10.1 million

-15 % -38 % All-in power cost - Rockdale 6

2.4c/kWh 1.8c/kWh 1.0c/kWh

32 % 134 % All-in power cost - Corsicana 6

3.9c/kWh 3.4c/kWh N/A

10 % N/A All-in power cost - Total 6

2.6c/kWh 1.9c/kWh 1.0c/kWh

34 % 158 %

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Average over the month. Estimated power curtailment credits. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT demand response programs. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits.

"June was a historic month for Riot, during which we added an additional 7.3 EH/s to our hash rate capacity in Buildings A1 and A2 at our Corsicana Facility and by utilizing additional available capacity at our Rockdale Facility, bringing total capacity to 22.0 EH/s," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "This unprecedented achievement is a reflection of the incredible team and expertise at Riot, and I'm extremely proud to announce that this rapid deployment means that Riot has exceeded our previously announced hash rate goal for Q2 2024 of 21.4 EH/s. All miners deployed were latest generation MicroBT miners and the final energization of these miners primarily took place in the last several days of the month, positioning us for greater efficiency and productivity in the months ahead.

"Starting this month, we will also begin providing greater visibility on the results of our unique power strategy by reporting our monthly cost of power, by facility, net of power credits. This past June showcased our power strategy in action, as Riot earned $6.2 million in power credits, reducing our net cost of power to an estimated 2.4c/kWh at the Rockdale Facility and 3.9c/kWh at the Corsicana Facility, inclusive of all applicable taxes, fees and adders. This realized, combined cost of power of 2.6c/kWh across both of our facilities ranks among the lowest in the industry and represents one of Riot's key competitive advantages."

Riot's Power Strategy Overview

Riot's power strategy is based on being a flexible consumer of power. The Company typically consumes power when it is low-cost and abundant, as opposed to residential consumers, who typically increase power usage during peak periods of demand. When prices are high or when the grid operator needs to balance demand, the Company can either power down to reduce power costs, or bid competitively to provide the grid operator with visibility into, and control over, Riot's power utilization. This control gives the grid operator the ability to either absorb excess power when supply is high or curtail Riot's operations to reduce demand when beneficial to the grid, and ultimately, to all consumers.

During the month of June, Riot continued its participation in ERCOT's Four Coincident Peak Program ("4CP"). The 4CP program is an opportunity for users of power to curtail their usage during periods of highest demand on the grid in each of the four summer months of the year. Riot curtailed operations in June during peak periods of demand within ERCOT and will continue to do so throughout the summer. These periods of curtailment as part of the 4CP program occur whenever total demand on the grid could reach its peak point for each month and does not depend on the current price for power, which fluctuates due to a variety of factors and may be lower or higher than anticipated. As part of Riot's participation in this voluntary program the Company will have substantial savings on future transmission costs and is part of the Company's partnership-driven approach with the grid.

Infrastructure Update

Riot is currently developing Phase 1 of the Company's second large-scale facility, the Corsicana Facility, which is expected to total 400 megawatts ("MW") of developed mining capacity upon completion of this initial phase. Once fully developed, the Corsicana Facility is expected to total 1 gigawatt (1,000 MWs) in total developed mining capacity.

In June, the remaining tanks and miners in Building A1 were energized, resulting in completion of the first 100 MW building in Corsicana. Additionally, during the month, Building A2 was nearly completed with nearly all immersion tanks and miners in the building now operational.

Development for the third building at Corsicana, Building B1, continued on schedule with the building structure now fully erected and concrete slab pouring in progress. Installation of immersion tanks has begun and will continue through July.

Estimated Hash Rate Growth

Riot anticipates achieving a total self-mining hash rate capacity of 31 EH/s by the end of 2024.

As previously disclosed, in June 2023, Riot entered into a long-term master purchase agreement with MicroBT, which included an initial order of 33,280 immersion miners for the Corsicana Facility. Effective December 1, 2023, Riot executed a second order under the MicroBT master agreement for an additional 66,560 immersion miners, primarily for the Corsicana Facility. In February 2024, Riot entered into a third order with MicroBT, for 31,500 air-cooled miners for the Rockdale Facility. Approximately 17,000 miners in the third order are expected to replace underperforming machines currently operating in the facility, and the deployment of the remaining 14,500 miners will contribute additional hash rate capacity to our self-mining operations at the Rockdale Facility.

Collectively, the three purchase orders will add an anticipated 28 EH/s to Riot's self-mining capacity. Deployment of the miners intended for the Corsicana Facility has begun and is estimated to be completed by the second half of 2025. Deployment of the miners intended for the Rockdale Facility has begun and is expected to be completed in Q3 2024.

Upon full deployment in 2025, Riot anticipates a total self-mining hash rate capacity of 41 EH/s.

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's leading Bitcoin -driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com.

