Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Joins with France's CEA to Pursue Next-Generation Battery Cell Technology

Stellantis Joins with France's CEA to Pursue Next-Generation Battery Cell Technology

Collaboration melds Stellantis' expertise in engineering and pioneering spirit with CEA's expertise on technological innovation

Advanced battery cell program targets higher performance, longer lifespan and lower environmental footprint

Research project will focus on disruptive chemistries, life cycle assessment, and battery cell design and validation

Next-generation cells that are cost effective play a key role in ambitions of Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

For CEA, advanced cells with an optimized use of resources throughout the life cycle are part of its overall strategy for a sustainable energy transition





AMSTERDAM, July 3, 2024 - Stellantis and CEA, one of the world's most innovative research institutions, today announced a new, five-year collaboration that targets in-house design of next-generation battery cells for electric vehicles. This joint research program includes designing advanced technology cells with higher performance, a longer lifespan and a lower carbon footprint at competitive costs, which can lead to more affordable & sustainable battery electric vehicles in the future.

"We know that battery technology is poised for change. While we don't know exactly how it will change, we are committed to be at the forefront of this transformation. Internally, we are working around the clock placing multiple bets and exploring various technologies. At the same time, we are collaborating closely with tech startups, laboratories, universities, and the most prestigious research institutions in the world like CEA. We believe that this collaboration will accelerate the arrival of disruptive battery cell technology, supporting our mission to offer clean, safe and affordable mobility to our customers," said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer.

Through its Energy Division, CEA provides advanced innovations for decarbonization. As a Research and Technological Organization (RTO), CEA's first goal is to support industry through innovation and technological breakthrough, allowing market differentiation and competitive advantage for its partners.

"CEA is proud to support Stellantis with an ambitious multi-year R&D program on battery cells, which takes place in the frame of CEA/Stellantis global partnership. This exciting project makes the best use of more than 25 years of expertise in the field of Li-ion batteries at CEA to the benefit of one of the major automotive actors in the competitive race for electrical mobility. Our challenge is to speed up design and fabrication and to allow deep understanding of the most advanced cells technologies by sharing our expertise, skills and vision," said Philippe Stohr, Head of CEA Energy division.

The goal of the joint battery cell program is to provide more affordable, next-generation EV batteries with best-in-class technologies to Stellantis and its joint venture gigafactories.

The battery cell design program reinforces a 20-year dynamic collaboration with CEA. Other areas of joint research include disruptive chemistries and CO 2 footprint research, battery modeling, fuel cell development, life cycle assessment and connectivity.

The collaboration is the latest example of Stellantis' continuing drive to achieve the goals of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

# # #

About CEA

The CEA is a major research organization working in the best interests of the French State, its economy and citizens. Thanks to its strong roots in fundamental research, it is able to provide tangible solutions to meet their needs in four key fields: low-carbon energy, digital technologies, technologies for medicine of the future, defense and national security. As the world's leading innovator among public research organizations (Clarivate 2024), the CEA acts as a catalyst and accelerator of innovation for French industry. It helps businesses in all sectors be more competitive, creating high-performance products that stand out from the crowd and developing trail-blazing solutions that lead to changes in society. The CEA deploys this dynamic in all regions of France aiding local partners to innovate themselves, thus helping to create sustainable value and jobs nationwide, tailored to meet actual industry needs. At the same time, it supports the development of its 250 start-ups, agile vectors for transferring the disruptive technology and knowledge developed at CEA laboratories to industry.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.