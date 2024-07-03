Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

142 760 shares

€57 481.62

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518.25

From January 1, 2024 to June 30 2024, the following transactions were executed:

2 862 purchase transactions

2 558 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

1 584 851 shares and €4 473 703.07 on purchase

1 478 580 shares and €4 126 908.6 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: Euronext Paris

Eurolist segment B

ISIN code: FR0011950732

