WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
03.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1201,55019:19
Dow Jones News
03.07.2024 18:43 Uhr
182 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jul-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      282,280 
Highest price paid per share:         102.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 101.5747p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,207,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,207,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      101.5747p                    282,280

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6328               100.00      08:18:55          00070496269TRLO0      XLON 
6656               101.00      08:57:06          00070497048TRLO0      XLON 
3200               101.00      08:57:06          00070497049TRLO0      XLON 
19919               102.00      09:36:25          00070497869TRLO0      XLON 
7113               102.00      09:36:25          00070497870TRLO0      XLON 
13720               102.50      09:41:40          00070497954TRLO0      XLON 
6689               102.50      09:44:40          00070498012TRLO0      XLON 
6035               102.00      09:53:25          00070498203TRLO0      XLON 
4600               101.50      09:54:31          00070498228TRLO0      XLON 
2171               101.50      09:54:31          00070498229TRLO0      XLON 
1009               101.50      09:54:31          00070498230TRLO0      XLON 
2800               101.50      10:02:31          00070498318TRLO0      XLON 
700                101.50      10:02:31          00070498319TRLO0      XLON 
6844               101.50      11:01:35          00070499837TRLO0      XLON 
812                101.50      11:01:35          00070499838TRLO0      XLON 
4200               101.50      11:04:40          00070499875TRLO0      XLON 
1775               101.50      11:04:40          00070499876TRLO0      XLON 
5880               101.50      11:04:40          00070499877TRLO0      XLON 
10000               101.50      11:40:07          00070500622TRLO0      XLON 
7002               101.50      12:03:49          00070501045TRLO0      XLON 
100000              102.00      13:15:29          00070502223TRLO0      XLON 
5793               102.00      13:27:14          00070502374TRLO0      XLON 
6962               101.50      13:27:47          00070502384TRLO0      XLON 
6692               100.50      14:08:37          00070503138TRLO0      XLON 
187                101.00      14:52:36          00070504396TRLO0      XLON 
6287               101.00      14:53:08          00070504435TRLO0      XLON 
6427               100.50      14:53:08          00070504436TRLO0      XLON 
6741               100.50      15:23:19          00070505939TRLO0      XLON 
6112               99.60       15:23:21          00070505940TRLO0      XLON 
3242               100.50      15:46:19          00070506765TRLO0      XLON 
4440               100.50      15:48:19          00070506824TRLO0      XLON 
2036               100.50      15:53:22          00070507280TRLO0      XLON 
3831               100.50      15:53:22          00070507281TRLO0      XLON 
6077               100.50      15:53:22          00070507282TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  331948 
EQS News ID:  1939259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1939259&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2024 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.